'People don't want to listen at all' | Roseville students worry over K-12 mask mandate enforcement

Doctors notes are needed to get a mask exemption for medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent a student from wearing a mask.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of school for several school districts across the area, including the Roseville Joint Union High School District.

All of their schools are returning to in-person learning, with no options for hybrid learning.

The district said it is following the California Department of Public Health guidance that all students and staff members must wear their masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors.

Isabella Monterroso, an incoming senior at Oakmont High School, is OK with wearing masks in the classroom, but she worries that it might be too difficult to enforce.

"I personally had to because I work at a retail store, and I've had to try to enforce it and people don't want to listen at all. So, I'm assuming it's literally going to be the same thing, like teachers are going to try to enforce it but they're still not going to listen," Monterroso said.

Other parents believe it should be an option left up to families to decide for themselves.

"I don't agree with it. I don't agree with it. Actually, I feel free without a mask, but if policy says they have to use it, they have to use it," said Masoud Nasab, a parent at Granite Bay High School.

For any students not willing to mask up at school or for those concerned about returning to in-person learning, the district is offering an independent study program through Independence High School.

"Our staff will use a mask compliance protocol to counsel and educate students with the purpose of limiting quarantine numbers, keeping students in the classroom, and participating in school activities," said John Becker, superintendent of Roseville Joint Union High School District said. "We ask you to help us come together and support our students and teachers."