Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results

The city of Roseville said if Measure C is approved, it would generate a revenue increase of about $2.7 to $3 million annually.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%.

Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.

This tax applies to people who stay in hotels and short-term rentals in the city. Based on a room rate of $125, the increase in the lodging tax would increase the overnight cost of $5 per night, according to the city.

The last update from Placer County Elections Office came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Based on the election night update, yes votes are leading for Measure C.

The city said if Measure C is approved, it would generate a revenue increase of about $2.7 to $3 million annually.

Even though all 53 precincts are 100% reporting, results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week.

Find out more about Measure C HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Election Results | California Props that have been passed, rejected