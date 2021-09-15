Memorial and procession for fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee | Need to Know

People are being asked to line sidewalks in support of the fallen Marine who was killed in the attack at Kabul airport.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A memorial and procession will allow people to honor the memory of a fallen Marine from Roseville.

Sgt. Nicole Gee was one of the 13 servicemembers killed in the attack at Kabul airport. The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

The service is open to the public, however, the venue might not be able to accommodate everyone.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the memorial and procession.

Who is Nicole Gee?

Gee, 23, of Roseville, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Landon Workman, a close friend of Gee's, told ABC10 that the world lost "one of the most beautiful souls to ever exist" after the attack in Kabul.

"She was the most loving and caring individual I’ve ever met, she was the 'mom' of any group she was a part of and had a knack for brightening anyone’s day. She is loved by every group she has ever encountered, it would be hard to find a negative thing to say about her," Workman said. "Sergeant Nicole Gee was a Marines Marine in every sense of the saying. Not only the Marine Corps but the world lost one of the most beautiful souls to ever exist.”

A week before the attack, her Instagram showed a baby being held with "I love my job" in the caption.

When and where is the memorial and procession?

The memorial service will take place at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, which is located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

However, a procession will be held on Sept. 16. It will see her body escorted from Sacramento International Airport to the Mt. Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Fair Oaks. The expected departure time from the airport is 12:45 p.m.

The expected route from Sacramento International Airport is as follows:

I-5 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound

Exit at Greenback Lane

Right on Greenback Lane East

End at Mount Vernon Memorial Park

People are being encouraged to line the sidewalks in support. The Citrus Heights Police Department also called on people to gather on the south end of Greenback Lane at the Sunrise Mall parking lot to show support as the procession passes.

Traffic

According to Citrus Heights Police Department, the procession is expected to slow traffic on Greenback Lane for about an hour along the procession route. People are encouraged to find alternate routes for travel.

Live traffic updates are available on the Waze map below.

