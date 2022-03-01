Mendocino Farms opens new location in Roseville

The Roseville location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Mendocino Farms opened its new location in Roseville on Tuesday.

“With our Roseville opening, we look forward to building off the warm welcome this community has already shown us and bringing more of our ‘Eat Happy’ hospitality to the area," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms.

The restaurant features sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and soups. The current chef's creations include a sweet heat crispy Thai chicken sandwich and a Thai mango salad.

The Roseville location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering options.

Mendocino Farms opened its first location in Sacramento in 2018. The latest restaurant, located at 1210 Roseville Parkway, is the 11th location in California.

“Sacramento prides itself on being America’s farm-to-fork capital, which aligns nicely with our desire to bring fresh, quality flavors to our guests,” Miles said in a statement.

There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. View the full menu HERE.

Happy Grand Opening in Roseville! 🐄💙🎉 Our new location is open daily from 11am - 9pm for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering. Come #EatHappy with us! 😋 📍1210 Roseville Parkway / Ridge at Creekside Posted by Mendocino Farms on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

READ MORE ROSEVILLE NEWS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9