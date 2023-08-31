Mihai Pasconi identified as skateboarder killed in Roseville accident

According to his family's GoFundMe page, Pasconi was skateboarding around his neighborhood and was on his way back home when the accident happened.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A skateboarder hit and killed by a car in Roseville was identified as Mihai Pasconi, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

Pasconi's sister-in-law set up a fundraiser to support the family and to help address funeral expenses after the accident.

"Mihai was an amazing friend, son, husband and father! His wife and children were his entire life and reason," Avianna Turley, sister-in-law, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The crash happened along Blue Oaks Boulevard around 9:14 p.m. on Aug. 29. The 32-year-old ultimately died at a hospital. Few details surrounding the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time.

Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

