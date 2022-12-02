x
Roseville

Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say

Roseville police said the two were possibly heading to Southern California.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios.

Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."

According to police, Rios and Calderon live together with others at a home along the 100 block of Coloma Way in Roseville, but they left together around 3 a.m. Thursday, which police described as "abnormal."

Police said the two are possibly heading to Southern California and could be in the Bakersfield area. If you see Rios, Calderon or the Honda, call 911.

Credit: Roseville Police Department
Carmen Rios is considered at risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon.

