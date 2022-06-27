x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Mochinut opens in Roseville featuring mochi donuts, Korean corndogs

Mochinut's menu features mochi donuts, Korean corndogs and milk tea, according to its Facebook page.

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Mochinut opened its new location in Roseville on Monday, according to its Facebook page.

The menu features mochi donuts, Korean corndogs and milk tea, according to a Facebook post.

The mochi donut originated from Hawaii and is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi, according to Mochinut's website.

The restaurant in Roseville is located at 4191 Thrive Drive and is open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Other locations in the area include 1714 15th Street in Sacramento, 8148 Delta Shores Circle South Suite 110 in Sacramento, 6252 Pacific Avenue in Stockton, and 4331A Elkhorn Boulevard in Antelope. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Abortion rights supporters protest in Auburn | Roe v. Wade Latest

Paid Advertisement