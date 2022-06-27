Mochinut opens in Roseville featuring mochi donuts, Korean corndogs

Mochinut's menu features mochi donuts, Korean corndogs and milk tea, according to its Facebook page.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Mochinut opened its new location in Roseville on Monday, according to its Facebook page.

The menu features mochi donuts, Korean corndogs and milk tea, according to a Facebook post.

The mochi donut originated from Hawaii and is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi, according to Mochinut's website.

The restaurant in Roseville is located at 4191 Thrive Drive and is open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Other locations in the area include 1714 15th Street in Sacramento, 8148 Delta Shores Circle South Suite 110 in Sacramento, 6252 Pacific Avenue in Stockton, and 4331A Elkhorn Boulevard in Antelope.

