New movie theatre opens at Roseville's Galleria Mall

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new movie theater opened Thursday at the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville.

“Cinemark is thrilled to expand our presence in the greater Sacramento area with this incredible 14-screen theatre just in time for this year’s newest films,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO.

The theater features recliner seating, a wall-to-wall screen, surround sound and an expanded menu. Some of the concessions include pizza and other hot-food choices along with a full-service bar.

There is also an ordering feature that allows guests to order concessions online and skip the line by picking up their order when they arrive or having it delivered to their seats for a small fee.

The theater also includes D-BOX seats that have individual motion control in the seats that is synchronized with the action in the movie.

There is also reserved seating with online and kiosk ticket purchasing options.

Some of the movies being shown this week include Dune, Eternals, Red Notice, No Time To Die and others.

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the app.

