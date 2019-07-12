ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A train carrying lumber and butane derailed Friday afternoon at a rail yard in Roseville.

According to tweets from the Roseville Fire Department, the train derailed at the JR Davis Railyard around 12:15 p.m. Three cars fell to their side, while two others remained upright.

Three cars were carrying butane, and the other two were filled with lumber.

Roseville Fire says nobody was injured and none of the derailed cars spilled any product and there "is currently no threat to the Roseville or Sac County community."

While Roseville Fire was the first to respond to the derailment, it ultimately fell into Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District's coverage area. Firefighters are taking a look at the outside jacket of the rail cars to get a gauge on the extent of the damage.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the derailment. Kristen South, spokesperson with Union Pacific, said the mainline is not impacted by the derailment.

Union Pacific is working to safely upright the rail cars.

