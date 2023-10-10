Man sentenced to 15 years in California's first fentanyl-related murder conviction

Nathaniel Cabacungan was the first person in California to be convicted of murder for the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old from Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in the first case of its kind in California.

Nathaniel Cabacungan was the first person in California to be convicted of murder for the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old from Roseville, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

The 22-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Jewels Wolf in June 2022.

Wolf's parents spoke Tuesday after Cabacungan's sentencing.

“On behalf of my daughter Jewels, my family and I would like to thank the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and the special detective assigned to my daughter’s case,” said Jewel’s mother Regina Chavez. “They worked endlessly and diligently to bring justice for Jewels by obtaining the first murder conviction in California history for fentanyl poisoning. Though this victory does not bring my precious daughter back, I am honored to know that Jewels’ story is going to help save many lives going forward. The game has changed for fentanyl dealers and distributors. The precedent has been set — individuals can and will be charged for murder for selling deadly products containing fentanyl in Placer County and my beautiful Jewels helped set that precedent.”

Her father, Jake Wolf, also spoke after the sentencing.

“We find a semblance of justice in today’s sentencing, yet nothing will ever fill the void left by our beloved daughter Jewels”, Jake Wolf said. “The consequences of fentanyl and the pain it inflicts on families like ours are heart-wrenchingly real and lasting. Our continuous fight against the opioid epidemic honors Jewel's memory, advocating for a future where no parent must endure such unimaginable loss. We are profoundly thankful for the diligent work of the of the Placer County District Attorney, Morgan Gire, his office, and their investigators who brought this individual to justice.”

A criminal complaint against Cabacungan said he possessed and transported fentanyl pressed into pills that looked like Percocets. It also says he met with the girl for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior, gave her a controlled substance and ultimately caused her death.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said they are continuing education and outreach as well as prosecuting dealers to combat the fentanyl crisis.

“Our message is simple: do not sell this poison in Placer County. This historic sentence affirms our county’s commitment to holding fentanyl dealers accountable,” Gire said. “Through aggressive prosecution, county-wide investigations, support from our local officials, and our 1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign, we will save lives through education, enforcement and empowering our community members. We will continue to stand with the Wolf family to honor her memory by educating our kids of the dangers of fentanyl.”

Cabacungan could be eligible for parole after 15 years, but a judge doesn't have to grant parole.

