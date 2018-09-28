If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia

Deputy Mark Stasyuk's funeral services take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

There is still time for visitation before the funeral services commence on Saturday. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m. with an expected end time of 12:15 p.m., which is when the procession will begin.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk

Deputy Stasyuk was a four and half year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy and his partner responded to a call of a customer disturbance at a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys. The Sheriff’s department says that the situation escalated to an extensive fire fight which resulted in the death of Deputy Stasyuk.

His death brought communities of all kinds together to celebrate and honor his life. Dutch Bros raised nearly $63,000 for the fallen deputy and a GoFundMe account raised nearly $23,000. Efforts to recognize him have not gone unnoticed as community members and other public safety members express their sympathies.

Final times for visitation

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28

East Lawn Mortuary and Sierra Hills Memorial Park

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento, CA 95841

Memorial information

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Bayside Church Adventure Campus

6401 Stanford Ranch Rd.

Roseville, CA 95768

Funeral Procession

A funeral procession will take place after the memorial services end around 12:15 p.m. The procession will be led by motor officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The procession begins at the church and travels through Hwy. 65, westbound I-80, before ending at the East Memorial grounds. Commuters should expect traffic delays during the service.

© 2018 KXTV