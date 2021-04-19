New DoorDash convenience store coming to Roseville

Known as DashMart locations, the convenience stores offer household essential and some local restaurant favorites.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — DoorDash is planning to open a new convenience store in Roseville, the first location for the city.

The store is called DashMart. It's a convenience store concept that the company launched back in August 2020. It brings both household goods and local restaurant favorites to people's doorsteps on-demand. All items are curated by DoorDash.

The company said the store offers a new distribution channel for merchants to reach customers online and it offers customers a new way to find their favorite restaurant brands online while getting their everyday essentials.

DashMart has about 3,500 items per store on average. Some of those options include cheesecake slices from The Cheesecake Factory, fresh and frozen groceries, pet food, household goods, and ready-made restaurant meals.

DoorDash currently has a DashMart location in Sacramento and is looking to open the Roseville DashMart sometime in the second quarter of 2021, a DoorDash spokesperson told ABC10.

DashMart is available through the DoorDash app.

