New luxury hotel coming to Roseville in 2023

Roseville city council approved the construction of a million dollar hotel to be built in the area as they try to rebuild their economy hit by the pandemic.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Off Conference Center Drive across from Villa Sport Athletic Club and Spa will be a new $4.8-million hotel and retail space.

“Two hotels and a two-story mixed-use office building, in the two-story mixed-use office building they are proposing an open market concept similar to Oxbow Public Market in Napa,” Wayne Wiley, Economic Development Manager of Roseville, said.

The 64,000 square foot five-story luxury hotel will be located adjacent to Highway 65, visible to anyone driving into the city.

"This project would bring $90 million in capital investment [and] create several hundred jobs, not to mention the sales tax and property tax that it will generate,” Wiley said.

This comes as Roseville’s hotel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wiley said Roseville’s Hotel Occupancy is 55% -- down 20% from 2019. The average daily rate is 25% lower than last year, sitting at $91.54, according to Wiley.

The future hotel and possible winery are less than five minutes from the Galleria and a neighborhood, leaving many worried that the new development will add to the traffic.

“That traffic issue I think some people might have that, but not a big deal for me so I’m all for it,” said Kris Allen, a homeowner near new hotel.

The Allen family has lived in Roseville for three decades and come 2023 they'll be just a walk away from the new construction. They say congested streets are worth the headache if that means Roseville's economy has a fighting chance of surviving the pandemic.

“I think property value as a general rule has been going up but until we get through this COVID situation it's hard to predict what a new hotel will do to property values locally,” Larry Allen said. Allen also owns a home in the area.

Continue the conversation with Monica on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10