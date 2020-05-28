Roseville looks to improve Mahany Park with new trail

The City of Roseville is looking to make some upgrades to Mahany Park, including a paved, multi-use trail.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Weeks of stay-at-home orders have helped make local trails become more popular than ever. Now, the City of Roseville is looking to possibly improve an open-space area that draws a lot of traffic.

The updates would be at Mahany Park, an open-space area that serves a number of purposes.

“A large portion of [the park] has an open-space preserve and then there’s a portion of it that’s a developed park that has a number of amenities like a dog park, library, playground, and other features,” said Helen Dyda, a public information officer with the City of Roseville.

Now, the city is in the very early stages of looking into the possibility of adding a paved, multi-use trail.

“There's currently a network of manmade paths that were created over repeated uses,” Dyda said. “We’re looking to formalize the area and get people to stay safely on a designated path and prevent any damage that may unintentionally occur.”

The city says a paved multi-use trail would be part of the city’s overall bicycle plan, but that’s not the only benefit that could come with it.

“A formal trail would help protect and preserve the wildlife in that area while allowing people to enjoy that nature preserve on a designated path,” Dyda said.

Finding funding and several other factors still need to come into play over the next several years before the city can officially go forward with a trail, right now though public feedback is wanted.

“We want to know how people are currently using the area,” Dyda said, “how a potential trail could connect residents to the nearby park amenities, schools, or shopping.”

The public has until June 14 to take the city’s survey, to have your voice heard, click here.

