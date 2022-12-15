x
Roseville

Maneki Sushi restaurant opening this weekend in Roseville

Maneki Sushi by Bay Boys Brewing will have its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new sushi restaurant is opening in Roseville this weekend.

Maneki Sushi by Bay Boys Brewing will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lounge hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to its Instagram. 

DJ Merrill Reyes will be performing at the opening during lounge hours. Maneki will be open on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Maneki Sushi is located at 1902 Taylor Road. 

