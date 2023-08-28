Nicole Gee Drive dedicated to Roseville Marine sergeant killed in Afghanistan

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered Monday at a ceremony to celebrate the dedication of a new Roseville road to a fallen servicemember.
Nicole Gee Drive bears the name of a Marine sergeant who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, at the age of 23.
Gee grew up in Roseville and graduated from Oakmont High School in 2016.
Members of Congress, military supporters and her family celebrated her spirit and sacrifice.
Misty Fuoco, Gee's sister, said she was her best friend and her memory will live on.
"It brings tears to me and my family. It means a lot. One day we're all going to pass away and her memory will still be here and that's the only thing we can ask. She sacrificed everything, her life, which any marine, army, corpsman — any servicemember would do the same and I know everyone who was there with her is with her today in spirit and will continue to spread her name and honor her. And this is one thing that will spread her name for as long as this road is still here which is probably going to be thousands of years. It's an extremely awesome way to honor her," Fuoco said.
Nicole Gee Drive intersects with Market Street in Roseville.
