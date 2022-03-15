Oakmont softball team honors Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in Kabul bombing

Nicole Gee was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack at Kabul airport.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Oakmont High School softball team dedicated Tuesday's game to honor U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee.

"It means the world to have such an outreach from the community and from Oakmont High School … to continuously check on the family and show support," said Misty Fuoco, sister of Sgt. Gee. "(To) have them dedicate this game and their time and dedication to honor Nicole in this way is awesome."

Gee was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack at Kabul airport. They were helping screen Afghans and others trying to leave the country when the bombing happened.

"We want the community to know she will not be forgotten," Nicole Juarez, a teacher at Oakmont, wrote in an email to ABC10.

Gee was an Oakmont High School alumna and also played on the softball team. A plaque was presented during the game.

"I don't think the community is ever going to forget Nicole, she was always a very positive person," Fuoco said. "She always reached out to friends, family and anyone who she could even if they weren't very close to her. Anyone who she met automatically got her heart."

