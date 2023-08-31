Oakmont High School Class of '73 throwing 50-year reunion in Roseville

Alumni of the Roseville high school say they're organizing a 2-day event starting Sept. 8 and ending Sept. 9 with a banquet.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — As 1973 high school graduates everywhere are planning their 50-year reunions, Oakmont High School alumni in Roseville want to turn their reunions into multi-day events.

From Sept. 8 to 9, class of '73 graduates will have the chance to meet-and-greet, attend the homecoming varsity football game, tour the Oakmont campus and finally head to Lincoln for a buffet dinner.

"We are always looking for a reason to go out and party, dance a little," said organizer Erin Byars. "We're hoping for a lot of people, and I put together some nice quiz games to get everyone caught up since some of us haven't seen each other in 50 years."

The class of '73 was the first class of graduating seniors to spend all four years on the current Oakmont High School campus, she said.

Byars along with other graduates decided their 50-year reunion was going to be a unique celebration with a packed schedule that includes:

Sept. 8

(4 - 7 p.m.) Class of '73 Informal Meet & Greet, all classes invited @ Bar 101 on 101 Main Street, Roseville

on 101 Main Street, Roseville (7:30 p.m.) Homecoming Varsity Football Game @ Oakmont High School Football Stadium on 1710 Cirby Way, Roseville

Sept. 9

(10 a.m.) Tour of Oakmont Campus led by student government leaders @ Oakmont High School , meet at front office

, meet at front office (5 - 6 p.m.) Happy Hour with appetizers and no-host bar

(6 - 8 p.m.) Buffet Dinner with no-host bar and brief program @ Kilaga Springs Lodge, Sun City Lincoln Hills on 1167 Sun City Boulevard, Lincoln

"If some of the folks attending want to check out our Facebook page, we're posting a lot of school history from past yearbooks," Byars said. "Some of our quiz questions will be based on the yearbook."

The deadline for purchasing dinner tickets is Thursday, Aug. 31. Click here to check out tickets.