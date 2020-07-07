One dead, one injured in Roseville shooting; police searching for shooter

Roseville police have not released information on the shooter but said they are expecting to do so when once it becomes available.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville police are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another Monday afternoon in a city that has long been considered one of the country's safest.

The shooting happened near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way near Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Offices.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate the shooting. Traffic in the area is expected to be significantly impacted for.

Roseville police have not released information on the shooter but said they are expecting to do so when once it becomes available.

