One dead, one injured in Roseville shooting; police searching for shooter

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville police are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another Monday afternoon in a city that has long been considered one of the country's safest.
The shooting happened near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way near Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Offices.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate the shooting. Traffic in the area is expected to be significantly impacted for.
Roseville police have not released information on the shooter but said they are expecting to do so when once it becomes available.
READ THE LATEST FROM ABC10:
- How Placer County firefighters are preparing for an 'earlier and earlier' fire season
- Dozens of Fairfield homes threatened as crews battle Mountain Meadow Fire
- Colusa County lands on state's list after increase in coronavirus cases
- Granite Bay teen podcaster offers sip of knowledge to listeners
- Sacramento County to close 5 community coronavirus clinics due to testing shortage
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter