x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

roseville

One dead, one injured in Roseville shooting; police searching for shooter

Roseville police have not released information on the shooter but said they are expecting to do so when once it becomes available.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville police are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another Monday afternoon in a city that has long been considered one of the country's safest.

The shooting happened near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way near Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Offices.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate the shooting. Traffic in the area is expected to be significantly impacted for.

Roseville police have not released information on the shooter but said they are expecting to do so when once it becomes available.

READ THE LATEST FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Protesters want to raise awareness on social injustice, inequality in Roseville