ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Roseville.

According to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, along the 1000 block of Rudgwick Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim and person who they believe pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The person police believe to be the shooter spoke to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

Through the police department's investigation, they were able to learn that a fight broke out between the shooter and the victim. The identity of both people has not yet been released. No charges have yet been announced.

