ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Early Monday morning a person died after crashing into a tree near Roseville Parkway and Rocky Ridge Drive in Roseville.

The road is now open and the Roseville Police Department is still investigating the accident.

Police haven't released information about the person who died or the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: Our Traffic Unit has cleared the scene of the accident and the roadways are now open. The investigation is... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

