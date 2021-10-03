One person killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Roseville

First responders were called out to the crash on westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m., according to CHP.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), first responders were called out to the crash on westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. Two cars driving along the westbound lanes on the highway crashed into each other, which caused a spin out. As those two vehicles spun across WB I-80, a third vehicle collided with them.

One driver, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were not injured, the CHP spokesperson said. The cause of the initial crash is still under investigation.

The crash caused major traffic delays on WB I-80 for nearly two hours. The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

6:50 a.m.: On scene of a deadly accident this morning in Roseville on I-80 west just off Douglas Blvd. heading toward Sacramento. Still working to find out more details. Be careful driving in this rain!@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/4EsYChfBfV — Zach Fuentes (@ZachFuentesTV) March 10, 2021

