Pickleball entertainment complex part of Roseville Junction plans

The Roseville Junction project is set to be a hospitality destination located at 290 Conference Center Drive, according to the city of Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A pickleball entertainment complex is going to be located near the Galleria as part of the Roseville Junction project.

Electric Pickle is set to start construction in late 2023 with a projected opening of late 2024. Paul Frederick, the creator and owner of Electric Pickle, says it's like the Topgolf of pickleball.

"It's like the modern-day nightclub, in which it's much more approachable and affordable and less intimidating," Frederick said.

Frederick said there are nine courts planned and they're trying to get a 10th court.

"It's from beginners to experts and you know, for like a good athlete they can pick it up immediately, whereas if you're going to go play tennis and you're a great athlete it could take a couple of years to become good," Frederick said.

Frederick said the average court rental will be $25-30 an hour with courts available for 60, 90 or 120 minutes.

Besides pickleball, Electric Pickle will have a bocce ball court, other games and a stage for live music.

"It's designed for everybody. We really want to create an environment that is exciting to all, and it's approachable, but it's elevated. I don't know if sexy is the right word, but it's just it's going to have a really cool design feel to it," Frederick said.

As far as food goes, Frederick said there's something for everyone with wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, Mexico City-inspired tacos, burgers and more.

Frederick said they're going to create traveling teams where the Electric Pickle Roseville men and women's and mixed doubles teams will travel to other locations. He said the first five locations are in Roseville, Las Vegas, Arizona, Houston and Ontario.

Also planned for the Roseville Junction Project is an outdoor venue for concerts and events, a beer garden by Fieldwork Brewing Company, hotels and other restaurants.

Electric Pickle will be located near Eureka! and La Popular Restaurants.

