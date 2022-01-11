Placer County election results: What to expect on election night

The first wave of election results will come in around 8:10 p.m. for Placer County.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Placer County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among them are races that'll decide who will be a representative in California's third congressional district and who will join the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

The first wave of results will come in around 8:10 p.m. on election night, just after the polls close. These will be the early votes that were cast by mail.

Updates will start coming in around 9:30 p.m. with new reports about every 30 minutes until results are in from all the precincts. The unofficial election night report is expected to be issued around midnight or as late as 2 a.m. The unofficial results on election night won't be issued until the ballots cast or turned into the polls have been received from all the precincts.

Updates will get spread out further after election night until the vote is certified. The final report is to be completed within 30 days of the election and could have more than 20,000 voters than counted on election night, mainly from vote-by-mail ballots, according to the county.

