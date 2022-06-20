Placer County Fair opens in Roseville on Thursday | Need to know

The 2022 Placer County Fair includes new items like a BMX stunt team, a magic and comedy show and a two-woman aerial team from Canada.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Placer County Fair returns for summer 2022 with carnival rides, tasty treats, livestock and more.

The 84th annual fair will be from June 23 through June 26 and is located at the @the Grounds in Roseville. Thursday through Friday the fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday the fair will be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“As the oldest annual event in Placer County, the Placer County Fair is beloved by many in the community,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Cindy Gustafson in a statement. “From arts and crafts to exhibits, concerts, carnival, livestock shows and pageants, the Fair is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience all that Placer County has to offer.”

There is new entertainment this year including a BMX stunt team, a magic and comedy show and a two-woman aerial team from Canada.

“We are very excited about the fair and are looking forward to celebrating and connecting with the community,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds Kim Summers in a statement. “Every year, the fair gets bigger and better, and we add more to keep it new and interesting.”

Find an activity schedule for each day here.

Are you going to the 2022 Placer County Fair? Let us know! 🐷🍧🎡🎢🎸🎤🎪 #placercofair #placercounty #ilovethefair Posted by Placer County Fair on Monday, June 6, 2022

More than 23,000 people attended the fair in 2021 and it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Admission Tickets

Automatically receive $2.00 off all pre-sale General Admission tickets until June 22, 2022.

Five and under are Free

Ages 6-11 — $6.00

Ages 12 to 64 — $10.00

Ages 65 and up — $8.00

Military — $8.00

Parking and Maps

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9