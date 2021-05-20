Placer County Fair returns to Roseville this summer

The fair will be held at @theGrounds in Roseville from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The Placer County Fair is making a comeback this summer.

"We’re very excited for the return of the fair and taking a huge step in getting back to a new normal from what has been such a difficult period for everyone,” David Attaway, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism, said in a press release.

The fair will be held at @theGrounds, formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds, from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 with this year's slogan being "Mooving Forward Together." The slogan is a combination of ideas from resident submissions to welcome back the fair after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

The Placer County Fair will be one of the first in the state to return, while the California State Fair is still postponed until at least September.

The fair opens just over a week before California is expected to reopen the economy and reduce mask restrictions on June 15.

“The Placer County Fair is an extremely important annual event,” Placer County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Weygandt said, who grew up showing livestock at the fair. “It celebrates our rich heritage and highlights the best of where we’re going. The fair is a chance for all of us to come together, experience our diversity and have a great time.”

The fair will have carnival rides, games and food stands as well as concerts, livestock exhibits and auctions, and the "Family Fun Zone." Fairgoers can also expect to see the Miss Placer County Scholarships Pageants and the rib cook-off.

Fair officials say that masks and indoor occupancy limits will likely be in place and this will be the first major event for @theGrounds since February 2020.