Johnnie Castro is an honor student at Sierra College in Rocklin.

Castro is working toward a sociology degree and in his second year, he’s taking 15 units, has four A's, one B, and a 3.77 GPA. You might find it hard to believe, but until recently, Castro was homeless.

For more than 20 years, Castro battled drug addiction, being in and out of prison, and homelessness. He said it started with cigarettes at age 12. By his early 20's, he was doing harder drugs, like meth.

“A lot of bad, bad, bad times,” Castro said.

Castro said he was a functioning addict and worked several jobs, but he didn't struggle with homelessness until his early 40's.

“It was a wake up call, but the drug was still always there,” said Castro.

Castro said things started changing when he got involved with the Salvation Army in Roseville. It started with just grabbing weekly meals on Fridays and Saturday. Eventually, Castro said he and his wife were allowed to sleep in the property.

“It was our safe zone,” Castro said. “In the winter, we were sleeping in the elevator.”

But what really turned things around for Castro, he said, was someone who believed in him and didn't give up on him. That someone was Thomas Gallahue with the Salvation Army.

“It was tough love,” Castro explained. “Building us up.”

Gallahue is now battling brain cancer.

“It was shocking to me," Castro said. "Just seeing him being so upbeat, having a smile. Not letting that get the best of him makes me want to try even harder.”

Now, Castro hopes he can be what Tom was to him to someone else who desperately needs it.

“I wanna be able to carry on, if something does happen with him,” Castro said. “Put what I’m doing now for his purpose too.”

Castro hopes to finish up at Sierra College and transfer to a UC school in the next couple of years. His ultimate goal is to work with nonprofits that help with homelessness.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV