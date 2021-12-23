Placer County lists PCR testing locations as rapid tests run low

With just a short time left before the rush of holiday travel begins, Placer County is currently out of rapid COVID-19 tests, but still has PCR testing available.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Roseville and Truckee from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Residents seeking testing can make an appointment. Both location also accept walk-ins.

Locations:

Roseville, Maidu Activity Center: 1960 Johnson Ranch Dr.

Placer County officials also recommend taking advantage of at-home rapid tests, which are available at local retailers while supplies last. The county's lack of rapid tests is similar to neighboring counties facing a shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests.

On Walgreens' website, it shows there are no appointments available in the area for rapid testing. Additionally, on CVS' website, it shows that there are not currently any appointments available in the area for rapid testing.

Despite a shortage of rapid COVID tests, there are currently appointments available for PCR testing throughout Northern California. Those in California can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Free COVID-19 testing is available weekdays, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., in Roseville and Truckee (closed Dec. 24 & 31).... Posted by Placer County Government on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

