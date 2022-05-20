First in-person Placer Pride happening Saturday | Need to know

Placer County Pride will be on May 21 at Roseville's Royer Park from 10- 4 p.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Mark your calendar, Placer Pride is happening on Saturday at Royer Park in Roseville.

Entertainment this year includes drag queens, KC Shane, and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus.

Community resources, services, creative booths, kid's activities, lawn games, a selfie booth, and a memory mural wall will also be featured at the event.

Daniella Zimmerman is an ally with many loved ones and friends in the LGBT community. Zimmerman said they've been trying to organize this event for the past three years, but it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year is the first in-person Placer Pride event.

"There needs to be more visibility. There are a lot of members of the LGBT family that live here and don't often feel that they can be open in how they live or that they're supported [and] that there's other people like them in the community," Zimmerman said.

Event Details

What: Placer Pride 2022

When: Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs. According to organizers, there will be a barbeque going with briquettes for people who want to grill.

Ready for a fabulous day at Placer Pride 2022, 10-4 THIS SATURDAY at Royer Park in Roseville! We have a full slate of... Posted by Placer Pride on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

