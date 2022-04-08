Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County

Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl, according to the CDC

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office is warning people about rainbow-colored fentanyl that may be marketed to minors.

“To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire in a statement, “Yet we find this rainbow-colored substance is one of the many tools that dealers are using to make the poison appeal to our kids. Any form of narcotic that does not come from a doctor’s prescription could be lethal, but we want the community to know these multi-colored powders are one of the trends we are seeing in the fentanyl market.”

Rainbow-colored fentanyl is just as deadly as white or blue fentanyl, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. There has been a 450% increase in fentanyl deaths between 2018-2021 in Placer County, according to the district attorney's office.

According to the CDC, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, which is an increase of around 28% from the same period the prior year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Find more information about fentanyl at Placer County's website.

