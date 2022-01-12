Here's what's happening with the proposed resort village at Palisades Tahoe

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Nov. 2016, but a lawsuit filed about the environmental report ultimately put the project on hold.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A partially revised draft environmental impact report for a proposed resort village in Placer County is now available for public review.

The proposed 85-acre resort village would be in northeastern Placer County. It's a plan to redevelop the ski resort at the west end of Olympic Valley within the Palisades Ski Resort area.

The plan for the mountain resort community includes up to 850 hotel, condominium-hotel, and fractional ownership residential units and no more than 1,493 resort bedrooms. New commercial, retail and recreational developments would also be included in the plan.

The plan was approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in Nov. 2016, but a lawsuit about the environmental report ultimately put the project on hold. A court determined the report didn't adequately address wildfire evacuation times, construction noise impacts, public transit, and impacts to water quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

In Nov. 2022, the Board of Supervisors decertified the environmental impact report and rescinded project approvals in line with the court decision.

People can review and comment on the environmental impact report until Jan. 30, 2023. The Placer County Planning Commission will hear public comments at a Jan. 19 meeting at 10 a.m.

Read the full environmental impact report HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Storm Watch | NorCal snow storm arrives causing icy road conditions