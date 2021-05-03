Placer County Restaurant & Bar Coalition to sue California over COVID-19 restrictions

The coalition says it sent the governor’s office a letter demanding the termination of the emergency declaration in California.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — A group of restaurant and bar owners in Placer County is announcing a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State of California over the impacts that COVID restrictions are having on their businesses.

The Placer County Restaurant & Bar Coalition says it sent the governor’s office a letter on Monday demanding the termination of the emergency declaration in California. That letter says that failure to do that would result in legal action.

Former Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler is the Executive Director of the separate, newly formed Placer Business Alliance and a speaker at a Friday morning press conference the coalition is hosting to announce the lawsuit.

“We went from overall positive revenue growth year-over-year in all major economic sectors in this country to seeing our retail decline, to seeing our new business startups go completely underwater,” Uhler said. “We’re going to be digging out of this for a while.”

Uhler says restaurants especially are in what he calls a “death spiral” because of the lockdowns and capacity limitations during the pandemic.

At least 10 restaurants and bars are participating in the conference. The Placer County Restaurant & Bar Coalition describes itself as a group of independent restaurants and bars that are locally owned, coming together to support the rights of their employees and business owners.

