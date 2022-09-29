Placer County Sheriff's Office warns of sergeant-impersonation scam

The sheriff's office said the scammers left voicemails and though they didn't ask for anything specific, they lead the receiver to believe there is an urgent matter and to call them back.
"When we called the two numbers back, one was disconnected and out of service and the second led to a Google subscriber service," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said no law enforcement agency in the U.S will call asking for money in any form. The sheriff's office also does not call people who have warrants for their arrest.
People who get a phone call can hang up and research the number of the agency or organization to confirm if it is a legitimate call or a scam.
