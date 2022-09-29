Placer County Sheriff's Office warns of sergeant-impersonation scam

🚨PCSO IMPERSONATOR SCAM🚨 It has come to our attention there are scammers posing as two sergeants with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. While the voicemails they left did not ask for anything specific, they lead the potential victim to believe there is an urgent matter and must call back to find out what the “sergeant” was inquiring about. When we called the two numbers back, one was disconnected and out of service and the second led to a Google subscriber service. Remember, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office (and any other law enforcement agency in the U.S.) will NOT call you to ask for money in ANY FORM. Additionally, we do not give courtesy calls to those who have warrants for their arrest. You can always hang up and research the number of the agency/organization that called you and call it yourself to confirm whether the call you received is legitimate, or a scam.