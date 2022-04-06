Shanti Landon leads Scott Alvord, Paul Joiner in Placer County Board of Supervisors District 2 race

This is the first time in nearly 28 years District 2 would get a new supervisor since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Among the big races in Placer County is the contest that'll decide who will join the Board of Supervisors.

Shanti Landon leads the race for Placer County District 2 supervisor followed by Scott Alvord and Paul Joiner. A majority of 50% of the vote plus one is needed to forgo a runoff election in November.

This is the first time in nearly 28 years the district would get a new supervisor since the seat has been filled since 1995 by Robert Weygandt. District 2 is located in western Placer County and includes Lincoln and part of Roseville.

When all ballots turned in at the polls have been received from all precincts, an unofficial report will be issued for the count.

Election Results

To view the election results for Placer County, view the tracker below.

