Placer, El Dorado counties file lawsuit against PG&E alleging utility caused the Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E is being sued by Placer and El Dorado counties along with three other entities for damages resulting from the 2022 Mosquito Fire, Placer County said Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges PG&E's equipment was the "cause and origin" of the Mosquito Fire. The fire caused "significant damage" to the public and natural resources in the two counties, according to Placer County.

“Placer County’s lawsuit seeks to recover taxpayer resources lost in the fire,” said Placer County Counsel Karin Schwab in a statement. “The lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

The lawsuit includes co-plaintiffs El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District.

ABC10 has reached out to PG&E for a statement on the lawsuit but did not receive a response by the time of publishing.

The Mosquito Fire burned nearly 77,000 acres in September and October 2022 in Placer and El Dorado counties. Between Placer and El Dorado counties, more than 11,000 people were evacuated. The fire destroyed 78 structures including many homes.

A previous lawsuit filed in September in San Francisco Superior Court by the Placer County Water Agency alleges PG&E is responsible for the destruction and damage of the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties.

