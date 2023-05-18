Placer Pride back for a second year in Roseville with 'more of everything'

The lineup includes singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata, DJ Madstix, drag kings and queens from throughout the Greater Sacramento area, and many others.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Placer Pride is returning for its second year in Roseville's Royer Park Saturday.

This year is going to have more of everything, according to Daniella Zimmerman who wears multiple hats including the coach of the Master Planning Committee, the board president for Placer LGBTQ+ Center and the entertainment coordinator this year.

"We have kind of like more of everything this year and it's really exciting for us to kind of see the event grow," said Zimmerman.

The lineup for the event includes singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata, DJ Madstix, singer-songwriter KC Shane, drag kings and queens from throughout the Greater Sacramento area among many others.

There is also a kid's zone, which will have aerial performers, jugglers, crafts games and more.

Jacque Vaughn, who is on the Placer Pride Planning Committee and Placer LGBTQ+ Center Board, said they've been calling it their "pre-Pride event" since it's happening on May 20 ahead of June, typically referred to as Pride Month.

"It was really just a decision so that we're not competing with — there's so many other pride events going on during June and our goal was not to compete, but to just have our own sort of local event," said Vaughn.

Peter Nurenberg started out as a volunteer last year and is now the Placer Pride 2023 Committee Chair. He said this year there are more than 40 vendors scheduled to be at the event.

"We're trying to have diversity, inclusion and belonging is what we're trying to achieve here and we want to create a safe place for everybody," said Nurenberg.

Event Information

What: Placer Pride

Where: Royer Park, Roseville

When: May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Organizers say they're being proactive amid a recent cancelation of a youth drag show and after the Roseville Joint Union High School District told the LGBTQIA+ youth group The Landing Spot, they could no longer operate on school campuses.

In response, Zimmerman says they've hired more private security for the event. They have also been working in collaboration with Roseville Police Department more closely this year, which she said was not an easy decision for the committee.

"Not everyone in the LGBT community is comfortable with law enforcement being there, but our committee made the assessment that that was the most prudent thing to do and a lot of folks are very thankful that we've taken that step," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said they've made it known police would be there so those who are not comfortable could choose not to attend.

There will be several resource booths at the event, including an option for people to get the Mpox vaccine administered by professional health staff for free. People can also pre-register to get a vaccination HERE.

Vaughn says she is most looking forward to seeing people be able to be who they are and be proud of her hometown as a third-generation Roseville resident.

"I've been to plenty of other pride events, San Francisco, Sacramento, all over the area. And those were always fun, but it just has another level of meaning and community and connection. And it's your hometown and being able to bring that to fruition and be a part of making that happen is just very integrally rewarding," said Vaughn.

Nurenberg said he's excited to see everyone's faces when they come into the event and for everyone to have a safe space.

"I had a rough upbringing of acceptance, and not only being deaf but being gay. To be in a hometown that is not established or has a resource center or have a go-to, it was really hard growing up and when I found out about and I met with Daniella she touched my heart in so many different places that I was so ecstatic to volunteer," said Nurenberg.

There will be three food trucks along with a shaved ice food truck and water stations at the event. About 500 people attended the event last year, and this year organizers are expecting between 800 and 1,000 people.

They're also trying to bring awareness to their effort to build a Placer LGBTQ+ Center. For more information visit the Facebook page or email info@prismq.org.

