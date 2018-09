A man is in custody after police believe he killed his father.

According to the Roseville Police Department, police are investigating a possible homicide from Friday morning off of St. Anne's Place.

The primary suspect is a 42 year old Roseville man and the deceased is his father 72, from Roseville — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) September 7, 2018

Police say they have arrested 42-year-old Eric Joseph Bryant on charges related to his 72-year-old father's death. Bryant has been booked into the Placer County Jail.

There are currently no other suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

