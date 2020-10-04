ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two children earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

The alleged crime happened on Tuesday near Champion Oaks Drive and Samoa Way, police said.

The man was driving a teal or blue Ford C-Max, possibly from 2013, that should have damage to the rear bumper and stickers of a stick figure family on the back windshield, police said.

Roseville police released home security footage of the car as it drove through the neighborhood. Witnesses described the man as heavyset, with an orange beard wearing a navy colored shirt, police said.

Police said they believe the man has done this multiple times throughout Roseville.

Roseville police are asking if you have information regarding this case to call (916)746-1059.

