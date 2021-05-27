Additional victims sought after police arrest man for alleged lewd acts in Roseville

Roseville Police released surveillance photos of the man and said he was usually wearing similar clothing during the alleged incidents.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for more potential victims to come forward after arresting a man suspected of fondling himself in front of women at retail stores in Roseville.

Roseville police released surveillance photos of the man and said he was usually wearing similar clothing during the alleged incidents.

Images released by police show the suspect wearing a black shirt and a trucker hat with gray sweat pants or track pants, holding a grocery sack with a hand in his pocket.

Authorities say the man would allegedly commit these lewd acts near the victims.

Police identified the man and he is currently in jail. They did not say when the suspect was arrested nor did they say where these alleged incidents happened. The suspect has not been identified by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any knowledge of him committing similar acts is asked to contact Detective Ken Nakamura at KNakamura@roseville.ca.us.

Read more from ABC10