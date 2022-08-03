Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and I-80 were impacted according to Roseville's outage map.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Power has been restored to most of the Roseville residents impacted by a power outage that started before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers.

To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.

