x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Psycho Bunny opens at Roseville Galleria

The 1,600-square-foot space is located on the first floor near Nordstrom between Aritzia and Williams-Sonoma.

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new menswear store recently opened at the Roseville Galleria.

Psycho Bunny is known for its colorful clothes including staples such as cotton t-shirts, sweatpants and more.

"We are excited to join the Galleria at Roseville family and to continue our strong partnership with Westfield. Psycho Bunny has a strong following in Northern California including in the Sacramento market. We are thrilled to bring our customers a Psycho Bunny store in the leading shopping center in the market," Chief Development of Psycho Bunny, Kenny Minzberg said in a statement to ABC10.

The 1,600-square-foot space is located on the first floor near Nordstrom between Aritzia and Williams-Sonoma.

"We were tired of splitting the difference between what looked good and what felt good, so we vowed to make clothes that meant you never had to," Psycho Bunny says on its website.

It's open at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Credit: Psycho Bunny

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: 1st Atmospheric River of the season takes aim at West Coast | California Water & Weather

Before You Leave, Check This Out