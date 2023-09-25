Psycho Bunny opens at Roseville Galleria

The 1,600-square-foot space is located on the first floor near Nordstrom between Aritzia and Williams-Sonoma.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new menswear store recently opened at the Roseville Galleria.

Psycho Bunny is known for its colorful clothes including staples such as cotton t-shirts, sweatpants and more.

"We are excited to join the Galleria at Roseville family and to continue our strong partnership with Westfield. Psycho Bunny has a strong following in Northern California including in the Sacramento market. We are thrilled to bring our customers a Psycho Bunny store in the leading shopping center in the market," Chief Development of Psycho Bunny, Kenny Minzberg said in a statement to ABC10.

"We were tired of splitting the difference between what looked good and what felt good, so we vowed to make clothes that meant you never had to," Psycho Bunny says on its website.

It's open at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.