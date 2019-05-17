ROCKLIN, Calif — Rocklin police Officer Brad Alford was acquitted Wednesday of excessive force charges filed after an altercation between Alford and a person he stopped for a DUI arrest.

In 2017 Alford pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm, assault by a public officer, and filing a false report.

Brad Alford (far right) was acquitted of several excessive forces charges related to a 2017 arrest on May 15, 2019.

The Rocklin Police Department turned over evidence relating to the arrest of Emelio Perez-Chavez, a driver who Officer Alford suspected to be under the influence when he pulled him over, to the Placer County District Attorney in September of 2017.

Emelio Perez-Chavez, pictured in an undated mugshot, was arrested in 2017 for DUI and resisting arrest charges. His attorney claims that Rocklin Officer Brad Alford used excessive force, breaking Perez-Chavez's arm and fracturing his finger in 2017.

In an arraignment held that year, Perez-Chavez's attorney, Steward Katz, said that Alford beat his client with his baton — breaking his arm and fracturing his finger.

Katz filed a claim against the city of Rocklin, calling the beating of Perez-Chavez “unprovoked, savage, and relentless.” The claim also states that other officers indirectly caused Perez-Chavez’s injuries by “failing to intervene or tacitly or explicitly approving” of the beating.

Katz pushed to review video evidence from the arrest but at the time, Deputy District Attorney Raymond DeJesus would not say whether he believed the video should be made public.

More than one year later, in a court hearing on Wednesday, May 15, the video was once again in question. With the defense objecting to unseal the videos.

That same day the jury found Officer Alford not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, not guilty of assault and not guilty of assault by a public officer.

ABC10 attempted to contact Perez-Chavez for comment on the not guilty verdict. His attorney said he is not available.

