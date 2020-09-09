Movie theaters to reopen in Roseville, Rocklin by Friday

Two Cinemark theater locations will be reopening in Placer County.

Both Century Roseville 14 and Blue Oaks Century in Rocklin are poised to make a comeback on Sept. 11. In a news release, Cinemark said the theaters will be coming back in time to reign in new movies like Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Tenet.

The re-opening will also see new sanitation protocols and safety measures throughout the movie-going experience. Guests can expect staggered showtimes, limited capacities for social distancing, and face mask requirements.

Face masks will be required for employees, but guests will be able to remove their own masks while eating and drinking in the auditorium.

Adding to their movie catalog, Cinemark will also be highlighting their "Comeback Classics," which are screenings of older films that run about $3 for children and seniors and $5 for adults. Concessions will also have reduced prices.

Private watch parties of up to 20 people will also be available starting at $99.