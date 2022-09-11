Roseville restaurant and bar closes after more than two years

Roseville's 105 Noshery is closing and the space will now be part of the Randy Peters Catering and Event Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday.

"Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.

The Nosh Club is also closing. The space will now be part of the Randy Peters Catering and Event Center.

"We are excited to be able to offer the community two more gathering rooms for private events and gatherings, bringing the total event rooms to four at 105 Vernon Street, Downtown Roseville," the owners wrote.

In 2023, new events are set to be offered in the space including: champagne dinners, winemaker dinners, brewmaster dinners, bourbon dinners, special cooking classes, and more. The space will also be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner events for business, family and special occasions.

"We wish to thank the community for the support, kindness, and patronage shown to us over the past 27 months," Randy and Lisa Peters wrote.

Watch more on ABC10: U.S. Congressional candidates Kevin Kiley, Kermit Jones speak on election night