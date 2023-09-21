$110M wastewater treatment plant expansion completed in Roseville

The Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant will use renewable natural gas and generate energy to power more than 30 garbage trucks in Roseville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A $110 million expansion of a wastewater treatment plant in Roseville is complete.

With the new expansion, the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant will use renewable natural gas and generate energy to power more than 30 garbage trucks in Roseville with more trucks on the way. It will also offset about 10% of the plant's energy use, according to the city of Roseville.

"This forward-thinking approach prepares the community for future growth and ensures a sustainable and brighter future by recovering valuable resources and utilizing them locally," Maurice Chaney, a spokesperson for Roseville's Environmental Utilities wrote in a statement.

The expansion of the facility included increasing the treatment capacity from 9.5 million to 12 million gallons a day, which coincides with expected regional growth, according to the city of Roseville.

The treated water, or recycled water, is used to water golf courses, parks and streetscapes to conserve resources and reduce the strain on drinking water resources.

The Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant serves Roseville as well as parts of Rocklin and Placer County.

Watch more on ABC10: Another Northern California school district passes controversial parental notification policy