Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan pressed fentanyl into pills to look like Percocets, and then he sold them to the teen causing her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday.

The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related.

According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, they filed a criminal complaint against 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan. Prosecutors say he possessed and transported fentanyl pressed into pills that looked like Percocets.

The complaint also alleges Cabacungan met with the minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior, giving a controlled substance to a minor, and that he ultimately caused her death.

At his first appearance, he was appointed a public defender and his arraignment was continued to Aug. 19. He is being held in the Placer County jail without bond.

The victim's identity has not been released to the public.

Note: The photo used in this story is not of the actual pills in this case.

Watch more from ABC10: Stockton police: Suspected killer of 23-year-old outside bank still on the loose