Roseville 4th of July fireworks show at @The Grounds | Need to know

Here's what you need to know about Roseville's 4th of July Fireworks show at @The Grounds.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's 4th of July fireworks show returns for a night of fun at @the Grounds.

Parking and gates open at 4 p.m. Parking is $10 cash only and is limited. Organizers encourage carpooling or using the parking garages in Downtown Roseville.

Interim Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds, Kim Summers told ABC10 in an email that parking will sell out.

"Nothing new this year but we did sell out of parking by 9 p.m. last year, and we anticipate it will be even earlier this year. We will have a band, food concessions and some vendors on-site to help pass the time until the main event," Summers wrote.

The show will start between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

