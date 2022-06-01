Roseville's 4th of July Celebration | Need to know

Here are the details on how Roseville is celebrating the Fourth of July.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is kicking off its Fourth of July Celebration Monday with a few different events planned throughout the day.

From family-friendly activities to a variety of food and entertainment, here are all the details on how the Fourth of July is being celebrated in the city.

Roseville's Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Roseville. The parade starts at the intersection of Riverside Avenue, Vernon Street and Douglas Boulevard. It will do down Vernon Street, past the Civic Center, and turn right on Vernon Street before going right down Park Drive. The city recommends getting there early to find a place to watch.

Here is a map of the parade route and parking in the area.

Royer Park Activities

After the parade, there are activities and games at Royer Park for people to enjoy. A patriotic band will be playing music, and food will be available for purchase as well. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Run Crime Out Of Roseville

The annual "Run Crime Out of Roseville" event is a 5K race alongside officers from the Roseville Police Department.

Funds from the run go to community education, managing anonymous tip software and phone numbers, and sponsorships for high school students who want to pursue being a first responder, according to the city's website. There will also be a quarter-mile run for kids.

Packet pick-up is on Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goose Port Public House.

Check-in on July 4 is from 6:30-7:10 a.m. at Vernon Street Town Square. The timed 5K starts at 7:15 a.m. The untimed quarter-mile run for kids starts at 8:05 a.m.

People can still register for the race on the day of the event and it costs $30 for people 17-years-old and under, and $35 for ages 18 and up.

Here's a map of the race route.

Fireworks @the Grounds

Roseville's Fourth of July fireworks show returns for a night of fun at @the Grounds.

Parking and gates open at 4 p.m. Parking is $10 cash only and is limited. Organizers encourage carpooling or using the parking garages in Downtown Roseville. The show will start between 9:15-9:30 p.m.

4th of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threat for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

