Affordable, senior housing planned for downtown Roseville

In downtown Roseville, there is a plan to build about 70 affordable units for seniors at 505 Royer St.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is planning for affordable housing for seniors in its downtown.

“Downtown Roseville has seen a significant transformation in the last decade. The addition of much-needed housing will further economic momentum in the area,” Economic Development Manager Wayne Wiley said in a statement.

Bridge Housing Corporation is planning to build about 70 units at 505 Royer St. The project site used to be owned by Placer County and was used as a courthouse. The former courthouse was demolished in February 2021 to make room for new developments.

The units will be age-restricted and for residents with income levels between 30%-50% of Placer county's median income. According to the Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee using data from the U.S. Department of Urban Development and California Department of Housing and Community Development, Placer County's area median income is $91,100 for 2021.

The parcel nearby will include a parking lot with 61 spaces.

This housing will help the city meet the state's affordable housing requirements which require a certain number of units in each community, according to a press release.

The city is in escrow with Bridge Housing Corporation and is estimated to close in 2023 or 2024.

View the proposed project design HERE.

