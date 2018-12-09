The Apple store at the Roseville Galleria mall was robbed again on Wednesday and three suspects have been arrested, according to the Roseville Police Department.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., three suspects fled the store with Apple products and took off in a car on westbound I-80. As police chased, the suspects' vehicle crashed near the exit for Riverside Boulevard, officials said.

All three suspects ran from the scene before ultimately being apprehended.

No one was injured during the robbery or crash, police said.

This was the fifth robbery at the store in the last 30 days.

